SFS College gets NCC company

AALO, 13 Apr: Lt Col Mandip Singh Nijjar formally handed over the certificate of a new NCC company to Fr Vipin George, the principal of SFS College here in West Siang district, on Tuesday.

The lieutenant colonel interacted with the new cadets of the senior division wing and briefed them on the opportunities provided to the NCC cadets and the positive role played by the NCC cadets.

“The National Cadet Corps in the college plays a credible role in shaping the character of students by instilling the values of patriotism, service, discipline and hard work,” he said.

Fr George exhorted the students to join the NCC company. (DIPRO)