Governor emphasizes on testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Cautioning the people about the recent spike in Covid-19 positive cases, Governor BD Mishra emphasized on “testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine.”

He appealed to the people to assist the health officials, the district administration and the police personnel in the maintaining the Covid-19 pandemic protocols.

The governor said this while virtually interacting with goan burahs (GB), community-based organizations, eminent personalities, intellectuals, sportspersons and celebrities in the districts from the Raj Bhavan here.

Mishra appealed to everyone to disseminate factual information about the Covid-19 pandemic and persuade the people to use facemasks, maintain social distancing, do frequent washing of hands and eschew spitting in public places. He said that, “with the active participation of the members of the society, the spread of coronavirus can be contained.”

He also said that influential persons in the villages, towns and districts “have to caution people at personal, group, society and district levels to take anti-coronavirus measures.”

Mishra requested the GBs, community leaders and eminent personalities to convince every eligible person to take the Covid-19 vaccine. (Raj Bhavan)