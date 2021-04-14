Union accuses GoAP of forming new depts without discussion

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Students Union (AAPATSU) has alleged that the state government created separate departments, named departments of Tawang and West Kameng, “without any discussion in the state assembly and further notification to the public.”

Demanding revocation of the order to create the new departments, it said the motive behind the creation of such departments is to “set forth corruption by diverting all the developmental funds.”

“We fail to understand the reason behind the creation of two separate departments. The two districts already have enough developmental funds under the department of karmik & adhyatmik affairs,” AAPATSU president Langpu Apon Maru said, addressing a press conference at the press club here on Tuesday.

Also demanding resumption of the janta durbar, the union’s IPR secretary Janu Tatin said that it was “the only programme which brought the chief minister and his cabinet ministers on a single table, so that the public grievances could be heard and accordingly be responded face to face.”

“Due to the discontinuation of janta durbar, the public are confused with whom to place their concerns, as many times the public’s concerns are not heard and reacted to by the higher officials,” Tatin said, adding that even the Sarkar Aapke Dwar campaign, which was aimed at addressing the grievances of the common man, was a “disappointment.”

He alleged that the chief minister’s office “is only reserved for the people of Mukto constituency, thereby not allowing the people from other constituencies to visit Chief Minister Pema Khandu.”

Meanwhile, AAPATSU general secretary Henka Basar said that the union is demanding the “creation of a department of Abotani traditions & culture affairs and immediate creation of posts of third language teachers for the Abotani community of the state.”

Basar said that the creation of a department of Abotani traditions & culture affairs “is of paramount importance to preserve, protect and promote age-old rich tradition, culture and heritage of the Tani community.”

“Also, to inculcate the original social value of living and character of the Tani community, we request the CM to create teaching staff posts for third language in every government upper primary school in the Tani inhabited districts,” he added.

Earlier, the union submitted a memorandum to the CM regarding the issues.