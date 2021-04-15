JNC storehouse of best brains: Tedir

PASIGHAT, 14 Apr: Education Minister Taba Tedir opined that Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district “is the storehouse of best brains of Arunachal in all fields.”

Addressing the students and faculty members at the college auditorium on Wednesday, Tedir advised the students to work hard to face the challenges of life successfully.

Emphasizing on building a drugs-free society, the minister urged the youths to stay away from vices and lead a healthy life.

He also highlighted on the new education policy.

MLA Kaling Moyong applauded JNC for “being the towering force in the making of the district in particular and the state in general.”

Higher & Technical Education Director Dr Tayek Talom stressed the need for appointing more faculty members and developing infrastructure at JNC to make it a vibrant academic institution.

JNC Principal Dr Milorai Modi highlighted the academic achievements of the college since its establishment in 1964.

Earlier, the education minister laid the foundation stone of the academic block of the Arunachal Pradesh University in the presence of Moyong and officials of the construction agency.