GoAP has initiated steps to create RSB: ESMWAAP

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Apr: Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association of Arunachal Pradesh (ESMWAAP) president, retired wing commander Gyati Kago said that the state government has initiated steps for creation of a Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) for Arunachal.

Addressing a meeting of the association here on 17 April, Kago said it will pave the way for creation of a full-fledged “directorate of sainik welfare” to look after the welfare and grievances of the ex-servicemen, their families and the veer naris of Arunachal.

He said the initiative has been taken after eight years of constant efforts by the association.

Retired major general Jarken Gamlin asked everyone to maintain high moral values of the armed forces along with good health.

Gamlin said that the process for creation of an RSB in Arunachal has been “expiated, and officers of Arunachal Pradesh have been included for the post of RSB director.”