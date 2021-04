ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Para sportsperson Gollo John won the gold medal in the ‘para karate junior category’ during the International Virtual Kata Karate Championship 2021 organized by the Universal Shotokan Karate Union in Sri Lanka last month.

Congratulating John on his achievement, Paralympic Association of Arunachal secretary-general Techi Sonu said, “The achievement of John is a great inspiration for upcoming paralympic players of the state.”