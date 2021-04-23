Drug peddler arrested

ZIRO, 22 Apr: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested a drug peddler from Old Ziro on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information from reliable sources about the presence of a drug peddler in Dutta, Old Ziro, Assistant SI Tadu Tath along with his team raided the house of Koj Omo (35). Cannabis weighing 260 gms, along with 53 empty plastic tubes and a cash amount of Rs 41,000 were seized from his bedroom.

A case has been registered at the Ziro police station under relevant section of the NDPS Act.

This was the second arrest of a drug peddler in the district within a week.

Commending the efforts of the district police, DC Somcha Lowang said that the culprits will be dealt with strictly as per law. She requested civil society groups, NGOs and the public to launch a movement against drugs before the present generation comes under the grip of the drug menace. (DIPRO)