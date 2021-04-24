Thunderstorm lashes Puchigeko & Gepen circles, uproots electric poles

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Puchigeko and Gepen circles of Kamle district are without electricity for the last 12 days, after a violent thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm uprooted many electric poles from Don village to Puchigeko circle HQ on 12 April.

The storm also destroyed four houses in Gepen and caused massive damage to the building of the Gepen residential school along with the school’s teachers’ quarters.

Many standing crops and granaries in Gigi, Baja and Mona villages were also destroyed by the strong wind.

Informing that immediate relief was provided to the victims, Chikom ZPM Deyom Gapak appealed to the state government to release relief fund for the victims.

The ZPM also urged the local MLA and the power department’s executive engineer to restore the power supply in the areas at the earliest.