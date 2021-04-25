All schools to be closed from 26 Apr

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country and the state, the education department has officially notified that schools all over the state, including hostels of the government, government-aided and private schools, will remain closed from 26 April (Monday).

The internal examinations held so far in the government schools will be counted for the purpose of assessment of the students, and the rest of the exam, which was supposed to be held from 26 April, stands cancelled.

Government-aided and private schools can decide on the mode of assessment, including holding of examinations from or after 26 April, but only through the online mode.

“The summer vacation of all the school students in the state is therefore rescheduled from 26 April, 2021 till 31 May, 2021. However, the teachers are to attend the evaluation work for which concerned teachers/staff may be called by the head of institution to the school, maintaining proper SOPs,” a circular issued by the education undersecretary said.

After evaluation, the results of the internal examinations will be declared by 5 pm of 8 May without fail.

Instructions will be issued by the CBSE for internal assessment of Class 10 and for issuing of fresh date-sheet for Class 12 students.

The DIETs, including the hostels for DEIEd students, shall also be closed. However, teaching for DEIEd courses will continue online.

All coaching centres, including hostels, shall stand closed with immediate effect.

In the meantime, the education commissioner informed that a notification with modalities will soon be issued to the colleges.