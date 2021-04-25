Panchayati Raj Day celebrated

ANINI, 24 Apr: The National Panchayati Raj Day was celebrated here on Saturday in a function attended by Dibang Valley DC Minga Sherpa, DPDO Lijum Ete, ZPMs, GPCs, and the staff of the PR&RD department.

The DC urged the PRI members to “take active part in maintenance of Covid SOPs and in vaccination against the pandemic from next month.”

The DPDO traced the evolution of the panchayati raj in India and Arunachal, and highlighted the significance of the day. ZPM Siyo Miwu assured of full cooperation from the panchayat members in implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level and in the vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In West Siang district, the National Panchayati Raj Day was celebrated in the conference hall of the ZPC office in Aalo.

The ZPC, ZPMs, the DPDO and GPCs of Aalo East and West and field functionaries and officials of the panchayati raj took part in the celebration.

Addressing the gathering, ZPC Babom Romin outlined the evolution of the panchayati raj in India, with special reference to Arunachal.

“Coordinated efforts among the two tiers of the grassroots government, field functionaries and executing agencies hold key to infuse tempo,” he said.

DPDO Jiken Bomjen elaborated the significance of the day and stressed on its “functioning, functionaries and finance for a successful institution.”

Resource persons from the DRDA highlighted different schemes and 29 rural-based subject lists.

The ZPMs and the ZPC said that all heads of offices should endorse a copy of the schemes taken up by them to the respective ZPMS, besides taking the confidence of the ZPMs in formulating the annual DPDP, ensuring punctuality among contractual staffers, devolving powers, etc. (DIPROs)