Army launches ‘Year of tourism’ prog

AALO, 26 Apr: 5 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Puneet Sharma inaugurated the ‘Year of tourism-2021’ flagship programme here in West Siang district on Monday.

The programme will include courses on various trades, to be held from 26 April to 5 May. Twenty-seven volunteers from different districts are participating in the programme initiated by the Indian Army.

Brig Sharma exhorted the participants to make the best use of the opportunity coming their way free of cost, and appealed to them to “give honest feedbacks that will help the army take up more such programmes for the civilians in the days to come.”

West Siang DC Moki Loyi commended the 5 infantry division for organizing the flagship programme for the youths of the state. He said the programme would go a long way in nurturing good tourist operators and guides in the years to come, and urged the participants to “reap every benefit from the training.” (DIPRO)