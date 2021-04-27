Hija village to socially boycott drug peddlers

ZIRO, 26 Apr: Following the recent arrest of drug peddlers from Hija area in Lower Subansiri district, NGO members, GBs, panchayat members and others of Hija village held a consultative meeting on Sunday and decided to socially boycott drug peddlers.

During the meeting, which was organized by the All Hija Youth Organization, the participants also decided to create awareness on the drugs menace.

They said they would extend full support to the district administration and the police in tracing out drug peddlers.

The villagers further agreed to help poor parents in rehabilitating victims of drug abuse in their families.

Advocate Pura Dollo, the Hija ZPM, ex-ZPM Kime Nyime and social worker Taku Chating were the resource persons at the meeting. (DIPRO)