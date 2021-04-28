Felix encourages entrepreneurs to work for state’s development

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday appealed to the young entrepreneurs of the state to work for economic uplift and sustainable development of the state.

Felix was speaking to the media during the inauguration of a new Honda four-wheeler dealership near Shiv Mandir, in between Itanagar and Naharlagun, on NH 415.

“We have learnt a lot from the Covid-19 pandemic last year, and the time has come for the youths to play a responsible role for the development of the state,” Felix said.

“Young entrepreneurs who are engaged in establishing such dealerships and becoming distributors have the potential to employ several employees,” he said, adding that “we should try to become job givers, not job seekers. The job givers can also become a part of self-sustainability and be self-reliant.”

The minister urged all sections of the society to “come together and join hands with the government, organizations and NGOs to work together for a better and developed Arunachal.”

Among others, former minister Kipa Tatar, the Honda dealership MD Kipa Tarang and Itanagar OC Phasang Simi were present on the occasion.