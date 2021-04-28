DC inspects site for reconstruction of houses in Longliang

LONGLIANG, 27 Apr: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize on Tuesday inspected the proposed site for reconstruction of houses for the villagers here whose houses were reduced to ashes in a major fire mishap last month.

Mize said the decision of the relief committee on the selection of site for house construction would be final. He asked the construction agency to start the house construction work within a week, and advised the relief committee to keep sufficient gaps between two houses.

Lazu EAC (in-charge) DK Thungdok, who is the chairman of the relief committee, informed that the houses will be built with the money donated by the public.

Representing Tinsukia (Assam)-based M/s First Brick, Ajay Gupta said the houses would be built on “no loss, no profit basis” on humanitarian grounds.

He agreed to build the houses at the cost of Rs 2,10,000 per house.

On 18 March, 114 houses were destroyed in a massive fire incident in Longliang village. Two persons were also killed in the fire.