Training prog on integrated farming underway

NAMSAI, 27 Apr: A four-day training programme on ‘demonstration on development of model on integrated farming system’ and ‘water management in agricultural and livestock integration’ for the tribal farmers of Namsai district got underway at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Monday.

Two hundred farmers from different villages are being taught about “the integrated farming system (IFS) and water management in agriculture and livestock,” the KVK informed in a release.

Experts from the KVK are imparting training in different topics related to IFS. There are many farmers in the district who are interested in starting integrated farming system in different villages. The KVK said it is hopeful that the four-day training would “guide many farmers and develop IFS model in the district.”