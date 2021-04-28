Trg under JJM launched in Ziro

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: A weeklong skill development training programme under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang at the ITI in Manipolyang here on Tuesday.

Lowang advised the trainees to “take maximum benefit of the training and cater to the need of in-village water supply maintenance after the training.”

A total of 323 candidates from the district are taking part in the skill development training, and the first batch of the training started with 60 trainees: 30 each in plumbing and masonry, respectively.

According to the directorate of skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE), a total of 6,307 candidates in the state will be given residential skill development training under the JJM by the SDE department through three empanelled training providers – Reflexions Digital Pvt Ltd, Zentex Educare Society, and Yuva Arunachal – on sponsorship by the PHE&WS department.

All the candidates have been identified by the PHE&WS department from various villages of the state, and they will be trained in plumbing, masonry and electrician trades.

Among others, Ziro PHE&WS Division EE Kago Habung, ITI Principal Gyati Kacho, and Reflexions Digital Pvt Ltd director Jyotiska Maitre attended the programme.