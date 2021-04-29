Lower Dibang Valley under complete lockdown

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 28 Apr: Lower Dibang Valley district has been put under complete lockdown for a period of 10 days starting from 5 am of 29 April to 5 am of 9 May as the district continues to witness growing cases of Covid-19.

This is the first lockdown after the second wave of the Covid-19 hit the state.

After two deaths and 240 active cases, in under a month, the order of the lockdown has come as a welcome step by the district administration as it could serve as a solution to break the chain of transmission and control the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 across the district.

Operation of any vehicular or public movement in the entire district will not be allowed during the lockdown period.

All shops and business establishments, including meat/vegetable shops will remain closed. No construction activities, government or private, will be allowed to be conducted, as well as work in offices and institutions.

All inter district movement through LDV as transit have been put to a halt, with an exception for movement of defence/paramilitary forces to border areas. Also, one has to apply two days prior for one time exit pass out of the district, which will also be issued online.

Exemption will, however, be made for evacuation of patients, movement of essential items with permission from the DA, and for movement of officials on Covid duty.

Essential services will also continue functioning, such as, medical and banking services, fire, electricity, water, milk van, sanitation services, pharmacies, BSNL and other internet service providers.

People who want to get vaccinated can also visit vaccination centers during the lockdown, provided they show their registration in the CoWin portal/ app to the police on duty, including age proof. They should also follow Covid protocols.