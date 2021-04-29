Ngandam asks engineers, contractors to complete PMGSY projects by March 2022

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: Reviewing the progress of various ongoing projects in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I &II), RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, at a meeting here on Tuesday, called for their completion by next year.

Ngandam took project-wise review of the roads under construction in the state and asked the engineers and the contractors to complete all the projects under PMGSY-I and II by March, 2022.

RWD Secretary NT Glow specifically pointed out those projects which have already got delayed by four to five years and instructed them to complete all those projects by the end of March, 2022.

PMGSY Chief Engineer D Nyodu directed all field engineers to prepare the DPRs for PMGSY-III programme.

PMGSY SE N Rigia and ITNO O Tatak also spoke. (DIPR)