ADC urges PRI, public leaders to help frontline workers, laments lack of fund for Covid tests

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 29 Apr: Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom during a meeting with zilla parishad members and public leaders here in East Siang district on Thursday appealed to them to help the frontline workers with food and other basic requirements.

The ADC expressed concern over “the lack of government fund for maintaining Covid testing activities in Ruksin,” and informed that people from five districts – East Siang, Siang, Lower Siang, Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang – and from parts of Lower Dibang Valley enter and exit the state through the Ruksin check gate, “which overburdens the Ruskin administration.”

Presently, some medical staffers and liaison officers from West Siang and Upper Siang districts are helping the Ruksin administration in dealing with the Covid situation.

Meanwhile, sources in the district health department informed that East Siang recorded 22 Covid-19 positive cases till 28 April.

The nodal officer of the Ruksin check gate informed that all those who tested positive for Covid-19 have returned from Delhi and south Indian states.

The medical team at the Ruksin gate on Wednesday performed 119 rapid antigen tests (RAT), during which five persons tested positive.

Further, following the East Siang DC’s direction, the Ruksin ADC has ordered rescheduling of the time of RAT at the Ruksin gate from 8 am to 6 pm, effective from Thursday. As per the SOP issued earlier, the period for RAT at the Ruksin point of entry had been fixed from 9 am to 6 pm.