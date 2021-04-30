APSCPCR rescues 9-year-old from Nirjuli

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) on Thursday rescued a 9-year-old girl from a flat occupied by one Som Rai in Nirjuli.

On receiving information that a minor girl was being severely tortured by her employers in Nirjuli, APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung, along with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member AT Tara and the Nirjuli police raided the flat and rescued the girl.

The child has been shifted to the child care institute (CCI) of the Oju Welfare Society (OWS), and her employers have been directed to be present before the APSCPCR on 30 April.

APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu has instructed the Papum Pare district child protection unit to immediately depute a counsellor to counsel the victim. She has also instructed the ICR CWC to “visit the CCI to pursue the matter and submit a status report on the action taken immediately.”

Ringu said she would look into the matter promptly and take action as per the provisions of the laws governing child rights.

The APSCPCR meanwhile applauded the prompt action taken by Nirjuli PS OC Menli Geyi, OWS chairperson Ratan Anya and ICR CWC member Tara.