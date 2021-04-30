RGU’s placement cell holds ceremony for distribution of appointment letters

RONO HILLS, 29 Apr: A brief ceremony was held at the secretariat of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) vice chancellor (VC) on Thursday to distribute appointment letters to seven students of the university who have been appointed as teachers under the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT).

The programme was chaired by RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha and attended by Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Placement Cell in-charge Prof Tasi Kaye, and Dr Miazi Hazam from the department of English.

The newly appointed teachers were congratulated and briefed by the VC and the others present regarding their role and duty towards the society and the nation as teachers.

Prof Kushwaha urged the newly appointed teachers to be “honest and sincere in their profession as part of the ongoing battle against the menace of corruption.” He also advised them regarding “the importance of proper attire in the dignified profession of teaching.”

Prof Mitra congratulated the selected teachers and told them that “the greatest reward for a good teacher lies in the success of his/her students.” He also said that teachers can be role models for the future generations.

Dr Rikam advised the newly appointed teachers to “contribute to the development of the academic environment,” and wished them success in all their future undertakings.

Prof Kaye expressed satisfaction over “the success of the seven candidates in the maiden effort of the placement cell.”

Terming it a major success, he expressed confidence that the newly appointed teachers would contribute to the development of the society and the nation with all sincerity.

Dr Hazam congratulated the selected teachers and said that the VKV has been carrying out philanthropic activities in the state in various capacities, and that they should be proud of the fact that they are beginning their teaching careers in an organization of such repute.

The appointment of seven students as teachers in a single recruitment process is a major achievement of the placement cell of RGU in its maiden effort.

The VKVAPT had approached RGU for organizing a recruitment drive for teachers, and in this regard the placement cell of the university conducted a written test and viva voce for 49 candidates on 7 March.

All the candidates who qualified the written test were interviewed by a panel comprising experts from the VKVAPT.

The result of the selection process was declared on 2 April and seven candidates from RGU were selected to offer their services as teachers in different VKVs spread across the state.

The seven selected candidates are from the departments of psychology, education and MCA of RGU.