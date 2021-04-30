Checking drive against violation of LM Act conducted

SEPPA, 29 Apr: A joint team of the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department and the Consumer Rights Organization (CRO) conducted a checking drive against sale of non-standard packaged commodities here in East Kameng district on Thursday.

The team, comprising LMCA Assistant Controller Tasso Gurro, Trade Development Officer Mekory Dodum and CRO members seized various non-standard items and expired goods during the checking drive and booked three cases under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

The team warned all the stakeholders to abide by the provisions of the LM Act, 2009, adding that stringent action will be initiated against violators of the act. (DIPRO)