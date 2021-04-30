GREF to conduct weekly free health camps

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 29 Apr: The General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) authority in Miao in Changlang district will conduct a free health camp every Sunday at the primary health centre (PHC) in the Chophelling Tibetan settlement under project Udayak.

Miao ADC Sunny K Singh had earlier approached the GREF management and sought their help in addressing the public’s grievances vis-à-vis healthcare services.

In acknowledgement, GREF Chief Engineer Vimal Goswami visited the PHC on Sunday and offered to provide a doctor every Sunday, “who will discharge his service from the primary health centre.”

The ADC expressed appreciation for the CE, and appealed to the residents of Miao to take advantage of the free health service.

The ADC also donated a virtual reality handset to the PHC.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung in a joint communique lauded the ADC for the initiative, and appealed to all concerned to visit the PHC for free check-up and medicines.