CM personally looking into procurement of Covishield: Felix

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Thursday informed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu is personally making an effort to liaison with officials of Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the manufacturers of Covishield vaccine, to try to get vaccines for the state on priority.

He said there is a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines across India and Arunachal is no exception.

Felix said this while interacting with the press after visiting the dedicated Covid health centre in Midpu, the DCH in Chimpu and the check gates in Gumto, Banderdewa and Hollongi with Health Minister Alo Libang. ICR DC Talo Potom, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, SPs Jimmy Cheram and Neelam Nega, district medical officers and others were also present.

“The health workers and frontline workers are geared up. They are working sincerely. The health department seems well-prepared this time in comparison to the first wave. There are some minor issues which we will sort out,” said the home minister.

He said Covid-19 can be controlled with the cooperation of citizens. “The government alone cannot stop its spread. During the first wave, the entire people of Arunachal wholeheartedly extended cooperation. We are hopeful that this time also we will receive the same support,” said Felix.

The home minister urged people to be extremely cautious.

“Experts have warned that the second wave is more dangerous. Therefore, everyone should take the warning seriously,” he said.

The home minister also made it clear that the decision to impose a lockdown would rest with the district administration, based on the local situation.

Libang said that, as per their assessment, the Gumto check gate needs major enhancement in human resources and logistics. “Hollongi and Banderdewa check gates need minor enhancement. Toilet facilities at the check gates will be improved,” he said.