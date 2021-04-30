Official launch of free Covid vaccination deferred

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: The health department has said that, due to technical reasons, the official launch of Covid-19 vaccination for those between 18 and 44 years of age has been deferred till further confirmation.

“However, instructions have been passed to the districts to make necessary preparations for covering 18-44 years age group under the new strategy when launched,” it said.

The state government has decided to vaccinate its population aged between 18 and 45 years free of cost.

“In view of the urgency to control the second wave of Covid-19, along with other strategies, Covid-19 vaccination for priority groups (healthcare workers, frontline workers and other citizens above 45 years of age) is ongoing and is to be continued,” said state NHM Mission Director CR Khampa in a release.

Khampa said that the Centre has declared a “liberalized pricing and accelerated national Covid-19 vaccination strategy with effect from 1 May, which will cover all persons aged 18 to 45 years from state government-procured Covid vaccine.”