Chimpu DCH to be equipped with oxygen plant, additional beds soon

CHIMPU, 30 Apr: An oxygen plant will soon be set up at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) here to meet the increasing demand for the lifesaving gas, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed during a meeting here on Friday.

“Currently, there is no shortage of oxygen at the DCH,” Dr Perme said.

He also informed that 164 more beds will be added to the hospital at the earliest. Currently, the hospital has 42 beds.

Recently, the Centre approved setting up of 13 oxygen generation plants in five northeastern states, including two in Arunachal.

ICR DC Talo Potom convened the meeting to discuss measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the capital region. Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso and IMC corporators attended it.

Kaso said that emphasis should be on ensuring availability of oxygen and ventilators in the Covid hospitals. The MLA said “there is need to step up cooperation among the stakeholders to fight the pandemic.”

“We should come together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and make the capital region safe from the coronavirus,” he said.

Potom said that the people should realize the gravity of the situation and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

“It is high time that the seriousness of the situation has to be realized by the people, and Covid appropriate behaviour has to be followed by all,” the DC said.

He urged the corporators to help the administration in meeting the shortage of manpower as and when required.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram said “focus is being given at all the entry points to check the entry of people and carrying out Covid tests at the check gates.”

“The capital police is all geared up to implement the night curfew,” he said, and sought cooperation from the public to enforce the curfew in letter and spirit.

The ICR administration has announced to impose night curfew from 1 May from 9 pm to 6 am.

IMC EE Tadar Tarang highlighted the sanitation activities that need to be carried out during the pandemic.

IMC Deputy Mayor Biri Basang and SDO Sangeeta Yirang were also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)