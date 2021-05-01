DLMC meeting on govt schemes held

KHONSA, 30 Apr: A meeting of the district level monitoring committee (DLMC) was held under the chairmanship of Tirap DC Taro Mize here on Thursday to review various central and state-sponsored schemes being implemented in the district.

The meeting was attended by Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, and officials of all work departments.

The DC opined that projects should be selected in consultation with the user agency, as per their requirement.

“The user agencies should be involved from the beginning of implementation of the project to avoid any future complicacies of drawing, specification etc. There should be coordination among various departments of the government for proper implementation of developmental projects,” he said.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang urged the authorities to give priority to road projects. She also opined that there should be coordination among different implementing agencies, so that they can completed the projects as per specifications and on time.

She added that payment should be released to the contractors “only in commensuration of physical progress and after obtaining clearance from the concerned ZPMs and user agencies.” (DIPRO)