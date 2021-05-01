U/Siang BJPMM launches Covid awareness campaign

YINGKIONG, 30 Apr: The Upper Siang BJP Mahila Morcha (BJPMM) on Friday launched an awareness campaign on Covid vaccination here.

The campaign was launched by district BJPMM president Anjuli Libang in a simple ceremony, during which she motivated the party workers and the executive members of the party to dispel misconceptions related to the Covid vaccine, and urged them to get vaccinated at the earliest.

BJPMM members also spread awareness among the people in the market and town areas in an effort to boost the vaccination drive. (DIPRO)