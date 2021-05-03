Govt issues order to implement Covid containment measures if required

ITANAGAR, 2 May: The disaster management authority of the state government on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners and all other government departments to implement Covid containment measures and advisories issued from time to time by the home and the health & family welfare ministries and the state government, if required.

The order has been issued considering the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the state during the last fortnight, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, who is also the state executive committee chairman, said in the order.

The containment measures will be implemented after proper assessment of the situation, to be effective until 31 of this month, the order said.

“Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable,” the order said.

The union home secretary and the national executive committee chairman had on 29 April directed all the states and the union territories to consider the implementation of the Covid-19 containment measures based on the assessment of the situation until 31 May.

The state’s health & family welfare department had also issued instructions on Covid appropriate behaviour and containment measures on 17 and 27 April, Verma said.

The order issued by the home ministry on 29 April mandated the state governments to take all necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid- 19 by imposing local restrictions at district, sub-district and city/ward levels, with a view to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav had announced a two-day shutdown of marketplaces in the district on 1 and 2 May to restrict public gathering. The district administration has also requisitioned and designated the Changlang GHSS as a flu clinic-cum-Covid testing centre for asymptomatic, symptomatic and high-risk contacts with immediate effect. Accordingly, the DMO has been directed to depute a medical team and make necessary arrangement to make it functional immediately. (With DIPRO input)