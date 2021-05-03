Miao-Tinsukia APST bus service introduced

[ Pisi Zauing ]

PISI, 2 May: The people of Pisi, Khamuk, Lewang, Phup, Khagam Singpho and Khagam Mossang villages in Miao circle of Changlang district have a reason to rejoice following the introduction of a daily APST bus service from Pisi to Tinsukia (Assam).

The bus service commenced on 2 May. It will ply on the Pisi-Manabum-Diyun-Modoi-Piyong-Namsai-Mahadevpur-Kakopathar-Doomdooma-Tinsukia route.

The villagers have extended gratitude to Miao ADC Sunny K Singh for facilitating the introduction of the much-awaited transport service.

“Our people had to cross the Noa-Dehing river early in the morning and run fast to catch a bus from Miao, but now, with the introduction of the APST service from Pisi, our long pending grievance will be redressed,” said Gram Panchayat Chairperson Pisi Zaugawng Singpho.

Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho also thanked the ADC and the APST authority for the introduction of the bus service.