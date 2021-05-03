Tedir seeks stakeholders’ cooperation for growth of sports sector in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 2 May: Newly elected Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Taba Tedir sought cooperation from the sports associations and all other stakeholders in the AOA’s efforts to develop games and sports in Arunachal.

Tedir on Saturday chaired a meeting of the AOA, wherein various issues related to the development of the sports sector were discussed.

Stating that Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Sports Minister Mama Natung have taken several initiatives for the growth of the sports sector in the state, Tedir, who is also the state’s education minister, said “a collective approach is the need of the hour to make the state a sports power of the country.”

Assuring of transparency within the AOA, he exhorted all state level sports associations to adhere to the “basic universal principles of good governance of the Olympic and sports movement.”

AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago highlighted the guidelines for preparation of a four-year development plan to be adopted by all the state sports associations. Stating that sports nowadays are not just played for glory but are becoming an industry globally, Tago exhorted the youths of the state to take up sports as a profession.

The AOA also took serious view of non-performing sports associations.

Meanwhile, Karate Association of India president Likha Tara and former AOA president Padi Richo have been made ‘lifetime president’ and ‘chief advisor’ of the AOA without voting rights, in recognition of their contributions towards the development of sports in the state.