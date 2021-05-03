C’lang records 15 fresh cases, taking tally to 61

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 2 May: The health department, the general administration and other departments of Changlang district are relentlessly fighting the second wave of Covid-19.

Altogether 448 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the district on 1 May, during which 15 fresh cases were detected, taking the tally of total active cases to 61 as of 1 May.

One positive case was detected in Innao in Diyun circle. He is a returnee from Bihar. Seven cases

were detected in Changlang, out of which six were detected from the flu corner and one is a returnee from Tinsukia, Assam.

At least five cases were detected in Miao on Saturday, out of whom one is a returnee from Delhi, two are returnees from Duliajan, Assam, and one is a returnee from Namsai, while another one was detected through TrueNat test.

In Jairampur, two fresh cases were detected, of whom one is returnee from Tamil Nadu (CPMF) and the other is a returnee from the neighbouring town of Jagun in Assam.

With the closure of marketplaces and other establishments for two days, it is expected that the chain of Covid-19 across Changlang district can be broken.