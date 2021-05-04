Legendary Nocte folk singer Khomphua Sumnyan dies

HUAKAN, 3 May: Legendary Khappa Nocte singer of Huakan village, Khomphua Sumnyan, breathed his last on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

Sumnyan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh and the chief of Huakan village, Kamwang Lowang expressed profound grief over the death of Sumnyan.

“He was a custodian of Nocte Khappa folksong and fatherly figure of the people of entire Dadam area. His untimely death is an irreparable loss,” Abo said in a condolence message to the bereaved family.

Lowang in his condolence message termed Sumnyan’s

demise an end of era. “His demise is a great loss for the whole Nocte community,” he said.

The chief declared a holiday in Huakan village on Monday to pay homage to the legendary singer.

His last rites will be performed on 4 May in Huakan village. (DIPRO)