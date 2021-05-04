DC issues order to contain Covid-19

PASIGHAT, 3 May: East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh has issued fresh guidelines and regulations, on the advice of the district core committee, to stop the spread of coronavirus in the district.

All business establishments, including shops and vegetable markets, shall be operational from 8 am to 6 pm, and Rs 2,000 shall be imposed on those found operating beyond the stipulated timing.

“‘No mask, no service’ policy should be strictly adopted and physical distance should be maintained by the shopkeepers and customers, besides avoiding crowding and queuing within the shop premises,” the order read.

The DC further directed that all restaurants, bakeries, eateries and cafes should offer only takeaway services. “Salons, barber shops and beauty parlours are to operate with only 50 percent capacity after thermal screening of the customers and ensuring that the customers wear masks, failing which a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed for violation, and it may lead to sealing of the shop and cancellation of the trading licence of the owner/shopkeeper,” it said.

Dr Singh directed the banks to regularly sanitize the ATMs. She also called for suspension of all sports tournaments.

However, she instructed the school and college authorities to allow 25 persons on the school/college ground, and to allow indoor games and sports with only 50 percent capacity, “after mandatory thermal screening and wearing masks.”

The DC directed the magistrate on duty and the special task force to ensure strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour at the Komlighat river front and the Raneghat river front in the evening hours.

The DC also urged the citizens to avoid hosting big indoor gatherings.

“East Siang administration is committed to caring for the health and wellbeing of the district’s residents,” she said, adding that, as per the drafted plan, vaccines are being administered category-wise “and every beneficiary should come forward for vaccination.” (DIPRO)