Yoga institutes, gymnasiums, sports centres temporarily suspended in C’lang

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 3 May: In view of the constant surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Changlang district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav has temporarily suspended all the yoga institutes, gymnasiums and sports centres or clubs in the district with immediate effect until further orders.

Changlang district had 64 Covid-19 positive cases as of Sunday.

All restaurants and eatery joints have also been directed not to entertain more than 20 persons at a time.

“Any disobedience or willful violation of this order shall be liable for action under relevant provisions of law in force,” the order read.

In yet another order, the DC said that all intra-district travellers of Miao, Kharsang and Namphai who travel by night buses will have to undergo thermal screening at the Jairampur check gate and even rapid antigen test, if required.

It also said that the Bordumsa-Namsai border check post will be established soon.