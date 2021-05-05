Alumni assn donates desks and benches

BOLENG, 4 May: The alumni association of the government primary school in Riew in Siang district on Tuesday donated 26 pairs of benches and desks and constructed a toilet for the teachers and the students of the school.

The alumni association’s chairman, TK Kopak said the donated benches and desks would meet the requirement of the school, and that the students will no longer have to sit on the ground inside their classrooms to learn lessons.

Kopak acknowledged the generous contributions of the former students to buy the benches and desks and construct the toilet.

The headmaster in-charge of the school, Tapang Ering said the school was in urgent need of the items. He said the students would not face any difficulty in attending their classes from the coming academic session.