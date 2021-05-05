Group donates masks, surgical gloves to BPGHTRC

PASIGHAT, 4 May: The Hillarians Group – a group of Class 10 students of the 1982 batch from the schools in Bilat, Sille, Mebo and Pasighat – on Tuesday donated medical kits to Bakin Pertin General Hospital Training & Research Centre (BPGHTRC) here in East Siang district.

The group donated 1,000 surgical masks, 500 surgical gloves and 100 face shields to be used at the dedicated Covid hospital at the NEIFM here.

BPGHTRC Joint Director Dr Dukhum Raina thanked the group led by its chairman Osalung Jamoh for donating the items in the interest of poor patients admitted in the hospital.