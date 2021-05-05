APP to set up 20-bedded hospital at PTC

ITANAGAR, 4 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) is going to set up a 20-bedded hospital at the police training centre (PTC) in Banderdewa with the help of the health department to treat police personnel infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, DIG (HQ) Madhur Verma said the APP has written to the health department in this regard.

“A 20-bedded hospital with oxygen support will be set up at the PTC. The health department will provide us with doctors and other staff. This will immensely benefit the police personnel who are frontline workers in the battle against Covid-19. We have also sought oxygen concentrators for the police department,” he said.

He said that, till now, 35 police personnel who have returned from election duty in states like West Bengal and Assam have tested positive for Covid-19. “Good thing is that most of them are asymptomatic. We are conducting RAT tests of all jawans on their return with the help of the health department,” said the DIG.

He also said that the APP is making all-out effort to ensure that the public follows the SOPs of Covid-19.

“Police are manning 14 interstate and several intra-state check gates. Till now, Rs 6 lakhs fine has been collected for violation of Covid appropriate behaviour. Two arrests have been made and three FIRs have been lodged,” he said.

Verma further informed that 12,000 police personnel are eligible for vaccination.

“Around 8,000 personnel have received the first dose and many have received even the second dose. We are regularly monitoring to ensure that all police personnel are vaccinated at the earliest. SPs have been asked to monitor,” he added.