ICR DC warns of lockdown if people continue flouting Covid SOPs

ITANAGAR, 4 May: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom has warned that if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the ICR and the residents continue to defy the Covid SOPs, “there would be no option but to extend the night curfew timing much before the existing 9 pm and even impose lockdown.”

Potom said there are several Covid SOPs which need to be followed for the safety and wellbeing of the denizens. “Sadly, it has been observed that several cases of violation are being noticed. Many even refuse to follow the existing night curfew,” said Potom.

The DC further said that, despite the imposition of night curfew, the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, and urged every citizen to join hands with the government to stop further spread of the virus.

Earlier, the DC along with SP Jimmy Chiram, EAC Neelam Teji, SDPO Kamdam Sikom and other officers carried out a mass awareness campaign in Ganga market and Akashdeep on Covid-appropriate behaviour and the SOPs.

More than 300 persons found without wearing masks were challaned in various parts of the capital region.