Areas declared as containment zones in Ziro

ZIRO, 4 May: Medical Colony, Hapoli, Bamin Michi village and Hong village have been declared as containment zones in the wake of an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in these pockets of Ziro.

Engineer Colony, RWD/ADC Colony, Pare Ami, Gano, Club Road, Khoyer, Mudang Tage, Hanoko and Dilopalyang have been declared as buffer zones.

To ensure that all the SOPs for the containment zones are followed, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang held a meeting with the HGBs of Hong and Bamin Michi and the chairman and the secretary of the

Medical Colony Bazaar Welfare Committee here on Tuesday.

The DC called for strict adherence to the SOPs, and for extending cooperation to the contact tracing team.

SP Harsh Indora and DMO Dr Tage Kanno also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)