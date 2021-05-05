‘No helmet, no petrol’ policy adopted in Miao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 4 May: In a bid to ensure strict implementation of wearing helmets, Miao ADC Sunny K Singh on Tuesday issued an order to the petrol pump operators/owners, prohibiting them from serving fuel to two-wheeler riders who not wear helmets.

The ‘no helmet, no petrol’ policy has been adopted in view of the frequent motorcycle accidents involving critical head injuries and deaths.

Singh also directed the petrol pump operators to not provide any fuel to any vehicle if the drivers and the passengers are not wearing masks.

The order will come into force from 5 May.

The ADC has also reduced the working hours of the banks in Miao subdivision of Changlang district by two hours with immediate effect.

As per the new guideline, the banks will operate from 10 am to 2 pm.