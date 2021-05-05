Union seeks clarification on RFO’s alleged involvement in illegal timber operation

ITANAGAR, 4 May: The All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union has sought a clarification from the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bomdila in West Kameng district over the alleged involvement of Khuppi Range Forest Officer Kali Paja in an illegal timber operation.

In a letter to the DFO, the union expressed resentment over a recent video clip in which a truck (AS-12AC-2244) in Kimi area of West Kameng district is seen operating, allegedly loaded with illegally sawn timber.

Claiming that “the illegal loaders are clearly taking the name of RFO Paja in the video,” the union asked, “How was the transit pass signed by the Khuppi RFO of Bomdila forest division used to change the status of the seized timber from ‘illegal’ to ‘legal’?”

Saying that it is “saddened and shocked by such corrupt deed from a government conservator,” the union

asked the DFO what disciplinary action has been taken against the Khuppi RFO in this regard.

In the meantime, the DFO informed that the vehicle has been seized and a committee has been formed to look into the allegation.

“The truck will be unloaded tomorrow and the committee has invited the RFO and the students’ union for further inquiry,” the DFO said.