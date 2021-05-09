Covid-19: State crosses 2,000 active cases mark; total caseload over 20,000

ITANAGAR, 8 May: Arunachal recorded 244 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the state’s tally of active cases to 2,002 and the total caseload to 20,046.

The Itanagar capital region, which is going on lockdown from Monday, recorded 77 positive cases – the highest yet again.

Tawang recorded 33 cases, while Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit reported 20 cases each.

Of the total cases reported on Saturday, 96 are symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 135 people were declared recovered or discharged on the day.

The dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu, which has officially increased its capacity from 42 to 70 beds (two NICU), has 38 critical patients. The DCH in Pasighat has 11 patients.

Of the 20 beds in the Midpu district Covid health centre, 14 are occupied, while two other patients are in the DCHCs of their respective districts.

The state quarantine facility has 73 occupants.