Miao admin takes stringent measures to contain community transmission

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 8 May: In view of the continuing surge in Covid-19 positive cases, especially from flu clinics, indicating community spread of the virus, the Miao administration in Changlang district has taken measures to effectively contain the spread of the pandemic in Miao subdivision.

Miao ADC Sunny K Singh has under the Disaster Management Act issued a strict directive, making it mandatory for people to wear facemasks in all public places.

All shops and establishment owners have been directed to ensure a minimum of six feet of distance among customers, and to not allow more than five persons inside the shop. In addition, the shop owners should compulsorily keep sanitizers and hand wash provisions in their shops.

“The shopkeepers and customers shall have to wear masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing. The responsibility of maintenance of social distancing has been rested on the shop owners and failure to do so will be viewed very seriously and may entail summary closure of defaulting shops,” the order read.

Industrial units and tea gardens may function, subject to observance of Covid appropriate behaviour. “All heads of the units/tea gardens shall be responsible for ensuring social distancing, mask wearing by workers and staff, sanitization of industrial premises, thermal scanning, etc,” it said.

All educational institutions, including universities, colleges, schools, IT centres, coaching institutes, tuition classes and training institutes would have to abide by the instructions issued earlier by the education department.

The order comes into force with effect from 8 May, and will remain in force until 5 am of 31 May.

“Anyone found acting in contrary to the directions issued will be penalized as per the relevant sections/provisions of the Disaster Management Act,” the order read.

Night curfew imposed

Meanwhile, the ADC on Saturday imposed night curfew in Miao, restricting movement of people from 6:30 pm to 5 am.

The restriction, which came into force on 8 May, has been imposed in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, there will be relaxation for all government and private officials involved in emergency services and duties on production of valid identity proof.

Patients, including pregnant women, and diagnostics centres, health clinics and pharmacies have been exempted from the purview of the curfew.

Emergency and essential services, including delivery of food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments through e-commerce will be allowed.

There will be no restriction on interstate and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non-essential goods.

While vaccinations will continue as usual, all construction activities will also be allowed.

The restriction will remain in force until 5 am of 31 May.