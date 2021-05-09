PWD SE’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 8 May: The Shertukpen Employees Welfare Association (SEWA) has deeply mourned the untimely death of PWD SE LD Thongdok, who succumbed to Covid-19 in New Delhi on Saturday.

Thongdok was on ventilation since Friday. Born in 1964 in Rupa in West Kameng district, Thongdok did his civil engineering from the University of Delhi. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

In a condolence message, the SEWA said, “His gentle soul will be in our hearts and prayers and you (the bereaved family) have our deepest sympathies.”

It prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) also mourned Thongdok’s demise.

“In his untimely demise, Arunachal Pradesh and PWD and APESA have lost a very competent senior officer and loveable person,” the APESA stated in a condolence message.

Thongdok was among the first engineers from the Shertukpen community, it said, adding that he had joined the Arunachal Engineering Service in 1987.

Conveying deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the APESA prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.