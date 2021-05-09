‘Parking fees are collected as per approved rate and DM’s order’

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 8 May: The firm authorized to collect vehicle parking fees in Pasighat market in East Siang district has denied the allegation of charging excessively high fees.

The proprietor of ZM Enterprise, Zingge Moyong, in a written statement clarified that parking fees are collected “as per the approved rate and the directive of the district magistrate @ Rs 20 for four-wheeler and Rs 10 for two-/three-wheelers on a daily basis.”

He said parking fees are not charged on two-hourly basis as alleged.

The youth wing of the Adi Bane Kebang on Friday alleged that the parking fees are being charged on two-hourly basis, which Moyong termed “false and fabricated.”

To substantiate his claim, he also provided a money/payment receipt (see pics).

The proprietor of the firm said the rate of parking fees was approved in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the East Siang DC on 5 August, 2019. The meeting was attended by local MLA Kaling Moyong, administrative officers, officials of the PMC, presidents and secretaries of the Adi Bane Kebang, the Pasighat Market Association, the Bogong Banggo Kebang, “the auto union” and NGO members, he said.

Stating that the introduction of the vehicle parking system has “brought discipline in vehicular parking, minimized accidents and car and bike lifting incidents,” Moyong urged the ABK youths not to oppose any decision taken for the welfare of the society.