33 kv line becomes dedicated feeder for Leparada

AALO, 9 May: The 33 kv line of the Basar feeder has become a dedicated feeder for Leparada district after the connection of two villages of West Siang district, Angu and Doke, to the 11 kv feeder of Aalo by the Aalo power division on 9 May.

These two villages were drawing power supply from the 33 kv line of Basar earlier, and transformers have been installed in the two villages.

With this, the 33 kv Basar feeder will be looked after by the Basar electrical division, and “the formal handing and taking over of the 33 kv line in between Aalo and Basar will be done shortly,” informed Aalo Electrical EE Dagyom Ango.

The Aalo electrical division has been working relentlessly to streamline the power scenario in the district for many years. The department has already segregated urban and rural lines to do away with complicacies, and finally accomplished the streamlining work after segregating the district’s feeder lines. (DIPRO)