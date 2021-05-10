Eviction drive carried out

ZIRO, 9 May: Following verification of the construction work under Package II of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) in Tajgi area on 30 April by Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang, an eviction drive was conducted on Saturday on the stretches of the TAH between Chainage 73 and 75 to facilitate smooth construction of the highway.

Four structures falling within the right of way (RoW) were demolished on Saturday. The eviction had to be carried out after repeated directions for demolition went unheard by the landowners.

The DC directed the people who are yet to remove the structures along the RoW to remove the encumbrances, failing which the structures will be demolished within the next week.

The eviction drive was led by the DC, along with the SP, the DLRSO and the AEs of the highway and UD departments. (DIPRO)