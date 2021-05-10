Colony declared containment zone

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 9 May: Alarmed by the abrupt rise of active Covid-19 cases in the district, the East Kameng district administration has declared Type-II Colony here as a containment zone after five positive cases were detected in one family in Type-II Colony.

ADC Likha Teji informed that the district administration declared the colony as a containment zone on Sunday. Sources in Seppa informed that the family members, including two minors, have no travel history.

“Five cases were found in a family. However, the family members have no travel history. All five members are in home isolation,” Teji informed.

East Kameng district has 16 Covid cases. Among them, 13 are active cases, three have been discharged, eight are in home isolation, and five are in the Covid care centre.