MLA launches Covid helpline

GUMTO, 9 May: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara on Sunday launched a Covid helpline service initiated by the BJP’s ST Morcha for needy people and anyone who may require help during the Covid pandemic in the state.

He informed that BJP workers have also come forward to help and support the frontline workers and cooperate with the local administration in the fight against Covid-19.

“We are passing through a crucial period, and the decision of the ST Morcha to help the needy people during the hour of crisis is praiseworthy,” Tara said.

ST Morcha president Hinium Tachu will depute responsible volunteers at various check gates and will monitor and help the Covid warriors, besides helping those who require help.

Tachu informed that they have received directions from the national leaders and the state leadership to get involved in philanthropic work and initiate services to help those in need.

“We have started a control room at the BJP headquarters with helpline numbers 96121 04331, 94360 55580, 81318 71699, and more. Anyone who needs help and support during the pandemic can contact the BJP ST Morcha for help and support and our volunteers will guide and help them,” Tachu said.

He advised the people to adopt safety measures, such as wearing masks when stepping outside the house, not visiting crowded places, and maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

“If we want to remain fit and fine, we should first maintain our good health with a sound mind,” Tachu added.

An ST Morcha team, led by Tara and Tachu, also visited the check gates in Gumto, Banderdewa and Hollongi and motivated the frontline workers, including medical staffers and police personnel.

The team also distributed essential items and drinking water to the frontline workers at all three gates.

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize, Sangdupota ZPM Hina Tok, and other executive members of the ST Morcha accompanied the team.